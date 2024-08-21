Kacey Musgraves, Cowboys superfan, brings joy to fans amid CeeDee Lamb drama
It's been an emotional ride for Dallas Cowboys fans throughout the past few weeks, and notably tense with the NFL regular season approaching.
Will CeeDee Lamb sign a contract extension and finally report to the team after staying away from offseason workouts and extending is holdout through camp?
Will Dak Prescott get the payday he deserves?
MORE: CeeDee Lamb contract talks with Cowboys have one major holdup
It gets exhausting to constantly think about those dilemmas, but it's more palatable when one of the team's celebrity superfans can put a smile on your face.
Enter country music superstar Kacey Musgraves.
Musgraves, a Grammy Award winner and Sulphur Springs, Texas, native, took to social media to show off some new gear supporting America's Teams and provide a bit of a break from the tense headlines.
How 'bout them Cowboys?
Sometimes we just need to accept the small victories.
MORE: Jerry Jones remains optimistic amidst ongoing CeeDee Lamb contract talks
Sure, it would be great to have CeeDee Lamb back with the team and Dak Prescott under contract for the future, but Kacey Musgrave is a small win we can all get behind.
If you can't get enough of Miss Musgraves, she released her sixth studio album Deeper Well earlier this year.
