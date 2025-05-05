Cowboys All-Pro cornerback named veteran on 'thin ice' after draft
The Dallas Cowboys are facing a major question at the cornerback position heading into the 2025 season.
Not only do they need to figure out the future of All-Pro corner DaRon Bland, who is heading into the final year of his contract, but they also will likely be starting the season without the services of their other All-Pro at the position, Trevon Diggs, who is recovering from knee surgery.
Unlike Bland, however, Diggs has faced questions as of late due to his injury history and lack of availability coming off of a big contract extension.
And according to USA Today Sports, that could conceivably put him on the chopping block heading into the 2025 season - especially after the selection of third-round corner Shavon Revel.
"He’s missed 21 games over the past two seasons and has long had a reputation for making big plays … but also surrendering them. Diggs has four years remaining on a $97 million extension with no guarantees beyond 2025. And with highly capable CB Shavon Revel Jr. arriving in the third round – a torn ACL last year cost him a much earlier draft call – and the Cowboys about to issue another mega contract to DE Micah Parsons … well, worth wondering how much longer they can afford Diggs and/or fellow CB DaRon Bland, who could be a free agent next year."
Parting ways with Diggs would certainly be a seismic shift for the Cowboys based on their five-year, $97 million investment into him they made back in 2023. That said, after missing such substantial time due to injury since that deal was made, it would be reasonable to assume that the Cowboys have grown frustrated with his lack of availability.
As USA Today points out, Diggs has missed 21 games of a possible 34 regular season games over the last two years for Dallas since earning that extension ahead of the 2023 season. The Cowboys also structured his contract in a way in which he has no guarantees after this season, meaning they could theoretically move on from him should they so choose.
Obviously, the best course of action in that scenario would be a trade, giving Dallas some compensation in return, rather than just outright releasing him.
Either way, his future anything but certain, Diggs will certainly hope to return to his 2022 form once he is able to get back on the field this fall.
