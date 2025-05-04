Cowboys Country

Cowboys QB ripped by NFL reporter for alleged character concerns

The Dallas Cowboys' new backup quarterback, Joe Milton III, apparently raised some concerns during his time with the New England Patriots, according to a beat writer.

New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III warms up before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium.
New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III warms up before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys made a splash in early April by making a trade with the New England Patriots for quarterback Joe Milton III. Dallas traded a compensatory fifth-round pick to New England for Milton and a seventh-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

It was a move that was met with a positive reception, because Dallas was in desperate need of finding a new backup quarterback after Cooper Rush signed with the Baltimore Ravens and Trey Lance joined the Los Angeles Chargers during the NFL free agency period.

While we wait to see what Milton can bring to the table in Dallas, there are some unflattering comments coming out about his time in New England.

Greg Bedard of The Boston Sports Journal discussed Milton on his podcast recently and claimed Milton is "not a good dude," despite no real evidence to back up his claim.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III shake hands before a game.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III shake hands before a game. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“Joe Milton — and this is a direct quote from someone in the organization — is 'not a good dude,'” Bedard said (H/T: Sporting News). "Knowing your role, playing your role, being part of a harmonious quarterback room — that was going to be an issue.

"It wasn’t about Drake Maye. It was just about the room.”

Those are interesting comments from Bedard, but it's worth taking with a grain of salt. New head coach Brian Schottenheimer has made it clear that he is looking to add "high character guys" to the locker room and he's aiming to build a position culture in Dallas.

New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III runs the ball for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills.
New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III runs the ball for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

If Milton had issues in New England, Schottenheimer and his staff seem to believe it won't be a concern with his change of scenery.

Milton was selected in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft after spending his college career with the Michigan Wolverines and Tennessee Vols.

Last season, Milton saw limited action, completing 22-of-29 passes for 241 yards and one touchdown. He added 16 yards and a score on the ground.

New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III runs the ball against the Buffalo Bills.
New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III runs the ball against the Buffalo Bills. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

