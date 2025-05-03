Cowboys LB levels coach during rookie minicamp pad drills, gets staff fired up
The Dallas Cowboys' 2025 rookie class is getting in their first work with head coach Brian Schottenheimer and the revamped coaching staff during rookie minicamp at The Star in Frisco this weekend.
Dallas' haul in this year's NFL Draft was very well-received by NFL pundits, so Cowboys Nation was excited to get an early look at what the players could bring to the table.
One player who immediate has some big shoes to fill is fifth-round pick Shemar James, a standout linebacker from the Florida Gators.
MORE: Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer does something no Dallas head coach has done since 2010
James will be wearing the No. 50 jersey which was once worn by franchise legend Sean Lee. While it is a heavy burden. James wasted no time showing everyone that he is a major force on the defensive side of the ball.
According to Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com, James leveled an assistant coach during pad drills and had the entire coaching staff fired up as he moved on through drills.
Practice may not be at full speed, but that is the type of intensity you love to see. James clearly isn't afraid to get his nose dirty.
MORE: Cowboys' superstar defender shockingly selected as most 'expendable'
Last season, Jeams recorded 64 tackles, four tackles for a loss, two sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
Intensity is not something you need to worry about when he is on the field.
The Cowboys' rookie minicamp will run through Sunday, May 4, but James is already making his mark.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL executives enamored with Cowboys' 2025 draft class
Cowboys rookie minicamp dates 2025: Full offseason workout details
Dallas Cowboys star breaks down viral 100 men vs. 1 gorilla debate
NFL executive has NSFW reaction to Dallas Cowboys pass rushing addition