Cowboys' culture under Brian Schottenheimer lured promising UDFA
Every year, teams profess that things will be different. For the Dallas Cowboys, it's starting to feel like that's true.
Following a 7-10 campaign, the Cowboys and head coach Mike McCarthy went their separate ways. Dallas then replaced McCarthy with his offensive coordinator, Brian Schottenheimer. The move wasn't popular when announced, but Coach Schotty has been making the right moves since being selected.
MORE: Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer does something no Dallas head coach has done since 2010
He put together an impressive staff and then made sure the team added players with excellent leadership skills. His focus has been on getting the right culture in the building, which would be a welcome change following years of falling short in the big moments.
It's still early in the year, but it appears Schottenheimer is making a difference. During rookie minicamp, players applauded the energy provided by the coaching staff. That includes undrafted free agent Tyler Neville, who said he picked Dallas over other teams since they were a "culture program."
The former Harvard tight end, who finished his career at Virginia, has an inspiring story. He was born deaf and needed several surgeries to repair his hearing. He was then diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma while in high school.
Neville's decision suggests that Schottenheimer's words are more than just a slogan. He's doing all he can to make sure the right attitude is felt around the building.
To some, that might not seem like much. But Dallas fans know the culture needed fixing. Here's to hoping this positive change continues.
