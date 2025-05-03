Cowboys' first rookie minicamp media practice summarized in one exciting word
Brian Schottenheimer continues to win people over as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.
While he wasn't the popular choice, he's shown what attracted the front office to him during the interview process. Schottenheimer is passionate about the game of football and comes off as genuinely sincere. Most importantly, he has a vision for his football team and is putting it into practice.
That was evident during the 2025 NFL draft when they loaded up on prospects with great character. Schottenheimer even praised the class for the way they've interacted with him during their rookie minicamp.
Now, the media has been allowed to see Schottenheimer and those rookies interact during Saturday's practice.
During that first practice open to the media, Nick Harris said one word continued to come up: energy.
The best part about this quote is that the entire staff displayed this enthusiastic energy. It was evident the players were feeling as well, with linebacker Shemar James leveling an assistant coach during pad drills. The coach was so thrilled with his effort that the entire staff celebrated.
Seventh-round pick Phil Mafah said that type of approach allows the players to feed off the coaching staff.
“The coaches have so much energy on this staff,” rookie RB Phil Mafah said via Nick Harris. “It allows the players to be themselves…We just feed off each other.”
There's still a lot of ground to cover before the regular season begins, and we haven't seen much of Coach Schotty with the full team. Still, the early returns are promising.
Let's just hope this energy carries on throughout the year.
