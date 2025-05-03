Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer does something no Dallas head coach has done since 2010
Dallas Cowboys rookie minicamp is underway, and Brian Schottenheimer spoke to the media in a solo press conference for the first time as the team's head coach.
Schottenheimer met with the media ahead of Saturday's practice session at The Star to address several questions and share his thoughts on the team's approach to the offseason workout calendar and whatever anyone had on their mind.
But, before Schottenheimer even took his first question, there was something noticably different about the press conference setup.
In recent years, head coaches Jason Garrett and Mike McCarthy opted for a lectern for their press conferences and for fielding questions. But not Coach Schotty. Schottenheimer is a man of the people, so he brought out a table and a chair to sit down and have a conversation.
It's something a Cowboys coach has not done since the Wade Phillips era, which abruptly ended in 2010.
It's a minor, but noticable approach. Schottenheimer is willing to sit down and engage.
Now, hopefully, it works out a little bit better than the Wade Phillips era did, but it is the subtle changes that make someone seem more available.
Schottenheimer has already made it clear he is looking to change the culture in Dallas. And now, he's changing the media room.
The Cowboys' rookie minicamp will run through Sunday, May 4. It will be exciting to see who makes a lasting impact.
