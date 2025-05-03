Cowboys Country

Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer does something no Dallas head coach has done since 2010

New Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer held his first solo press conference during rookie minicamp and did something the media is not used to seeing.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer speaks to the media at a press conference at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer speaks to the media at a press conference at the Star. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys rookie minicamp is underway, and Brian Schottenheimer spoke to the media in a solo press conference for the first time as the team's head coach.

Schottenheimer met with the media ahead of Saturday's practice session at The Star to address several questions and share his thoughts on the team's approach to the offseason workout calendar and whatever anyone had on their mind.

But, before Schottenheimer even took his first question, there was something noticably different about the press conference setup.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys rookie credits his mother for sharpening media skills

In recent years, head coaches Jason Garrett and Mike McCarthy opted for a lectern for their press conferences and for fielding questions. But not Coach Schotty. Schottenheimer is a man of the people, so he brought out a table and a chair to sit down and have a conversation.

It's something a Cowboys coach has not done since the Wade Phillips era, which abruptly ended in 2010.

It's a minor, but noticable approach. Schottenheimer is willing to sit down and engage.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys rookies get fitted for helmets, equipment at minicamp

Now, hopefully, it works out a little bit better than the Wade Phillips era did, but it is the subtle changes that make someone seem more available.

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts while speaking to the media at a press conference at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts while speaking to the media at a press conference at the Star. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Schottenheimer has already made it clear he is looking to change the culture in Dallas. And now, he's changing the media room.

The Cowboys' rookie minicamp will run through Sunday, May 4. It will be exciting to see who makes a lasting impact.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

