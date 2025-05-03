Cowboys RB named best value pick of NFL Draft — but not Jaydon Blue
The Dallas Cowboys knew that they needed to address their weakness at running back during the 2025 NFL Draft.
That's why they selected Texas Longhorns star Jaydon Blue with their first pick in the fifth round of the draft, but they weren't done there.
In the seventh round, with the No. 239 overall pick, the Cowboys also took Clemson running back Phil Mafah, who was named the best value pick from Dallas in the NFL Draft by Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski.
"The Dallas Cowboys brought in four different running backs to rework their entire room this offseason. Clemson's Phil Mafah was a seventh-round draft pick, but a couple of different aspects must be kept in mind when projecting the rookie in this particular lineup," Sobleski wrote.
"First, Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders are operating under one-year deals during the 2025 campaign. This year's draft selections of Jaydon Blue and Mafah could easily become the team's one-two punch by the end of this season and over the long haul.
"Second, Mafah played through a shoulder injury, which really limited his effectiveness at points. When healthy, he's a hammer between the tackles, which provides a different skill set than anything Dallas' three other backs can claim.
"A thunder-and-lighting tandem with Mafah and Blue has legitimate potential to spark the Cowboys' ground game."
It remains to be seen if Mafah will even make the 53-man roster as a seventh-round pick, but there is reason to think that he should have been taken a bit higher in the draft based on his skill set.
Mafah will have a chance to compete alongside Blue and the rest of Dallas' veteran running backs in order to carve out a role in the offense for the upcoming season.
