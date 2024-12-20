Cowboys are still a primetime draw whether the haters like it or not
It hasn't been the season anyone on the Dallas Cowboys had hoped for. Yes, the team is still in the hunt for the NFL Playoffs, but it may need a miracle to get to the finish line.
However, the first step in those dreams will be taking down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.
You've heard from every hater of the Cowboys all season, "How are the Cowboys still getting primetime games?" The answer is simple: the franchise is still a draw.
MORE: Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys Netflix docuseries gets official trailer
There is a reason the franchise has long been known as 'America's team. There is a reason the team is at the focal point of a new Netflix documentary.
The Cowboys still move the needle, no matter what the outcome on the field is. That's a statement that probably makes Cowboys owner Jerry Jones very happy.
MORE: Cowboys have a chance to stifle Mike Evans' career streak
Every season it seems the team breaks a new viewing record. For instance, this past Thanksgiving, the Cowboys' meeting with the New York Giants was viewed by 38.5 million people. That number is projected to be the most-watched game of the regular season.
It was a game in which Cooper Rush took on Drew Lock.
No matter who is wearing the uniform, if the star is on the field, the people will be tuning it. A fact of life that many can't seem to handle.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 16
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers, NFL Week 16: betting odds & preview
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Week 16 injury report: Several key players on list
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 16: Where do Cowboys stand?
Dallas Cowboys land familiar face In new 2025 NFL Mock Draft