Dallas Cowboys land familiar face In new 2025 NFL Mock Draft
The Dallas Cowboys are going to need a lot of help in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
Not only are there holes at receiver, offensive line and running back, but the team also copious needs on the defensive side of the ball as well. Despite that, many draft 'experts' have had the same vision for the Cowboys in the first round this spring - Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
And if CBS Sports has its way, that is not going to change, with their latest mock draft also sending the prolific Boise back to Dallas.
"Is Ashton Jeanty a luxury pick? That depends; were Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs luxury picks? Because Jeanty is that type of impact back," CBS Sports said. "He hasn't been used nearly as much in the pass game, but that doesn't mean he can't do it."
Obviously, the running back position has not been the most in the first round of drafts in recent years. According to some, the position is highly overvalued, considering the shorter career expectancy of feature backs in today's game.
The Cowboys themselves have even been an example of that, letting Tony Pollard walk, and refusing to bring in a high caliber running back this past offseason. That decision had also led them to have the worst rushing attack in the NFL this season, until the emergence of Rico Dowdle over the last three weeks.
That said, there are still examples of teams who it has worked out for thus far, with players like Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Najee Harris all having fantastic years for their teams. Saquon Barkley has also given teams hope, extending his career into a second deal and having a tremendous year with the Eagles, where he leads the NFL in rushing.
When a player like Jeanty comes around, it would be an extremely hard talent to pass up. Just this season alone, Jeanty has been arguably the best offensive player in college football, leading Boise State to a playoff spot, while rushing 344 times for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns, and averaging over seven yards a carry.
However, he has also put on a lot of mileage carrying the ball 720 times over three seasons, for 4,665 yards and 50 scores - with even more to come in the College Football Playoff.
At the end of the day, running back is a glaring position of need, and by the time the Cowboys make their pick - which is currently projected to be at No. 14 - Jeanty could very well be the best player on the board as well. He would also sell a lot of merchandise and tickets, which we know the Jones family would certainly appreciate.
We will find out one way or the other on April 25 when the Cowboys are on the clock.
