Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Week 16 injury report: Several key players on list
The Dallas Cowboys are ramping up for their Sunday night showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16 of the 2024-25 NFL season. That means it was time for the first injury report of the week.
As has been the case for Dallas all season, the injury report is littered with key players, including six who were held out of practice completely, including Eric Kendricks, Mazi Smith, and Chuma Edoga.
Several others were limited for Wednesday's practice session, including star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who has been dealing with a should issue for most of the season.
MORE: Jourdan Lewis provides injury update, status for Cowboys in Week 16
In total, 14 players were listed.
Starting running back Rico Dowdle, who has emerged as one of the top backs in the league since taking over as the bellcow back, was listed on the practice report with a knee issue, but he was a full participant in practice.
It will be interesting to see how the players who were limited or held out of practice will continue to improve throughout the week.
Since the game is a late kickoff, they will have a little bit of extra time before determining their status if they are considered gametime decisions.
The Cowboys and Buccaneers are set to face off in primetime on Sunday, December 22. Kickoff at AT&T Stadium on Sunday Night Football is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with live streaming on Peacock.
