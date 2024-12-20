Cowboys have a chance to stifle Mike Evans' career streak
The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers under the lights on Sunday night. That's right; the sun will not play an issue in this contest. However, one thing the Cowboys will have to worry about is how to stop Mike Evans.
Evans has been one of the best wide receivers in the game. Aside from an injury that has only allowed him to be in 11 games this season, the Buccaneers receiver has shown no signs of slowing down. However, the injury could cause Evans's 1,000-yard receiving streak to come to an end.
Since his debut in 2014, Evans has finished every season with 1,000 yards receiving, an incredible feat that proves his talent and durability. This season, Evans currently sits at 749 yards. With just three games left in the season, Evans has a lot of work to do, but his quarterback understands the assignment.
MORE: Are the Dallas Cowboys better off without Zack Martin?
The Cowboys should expect a heavy dose of Evans on Sunday night, and Baker Mayfield's latest comments are not hiding what the gameplan will be. Although Mayfield's comments weren't even necessary, everyone knows the ball is going to Evans. But can the Cowboys play spoiler?
