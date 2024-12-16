Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 15: Where do Cowboys stand?
The Dallas Cowboys picked up another win in Week 15 as fans continue to debate on whether the team should have tanked at the end of the season. However, while fans are having that debate and looking forward to the NFL Draft, Dallas is putting up a fight to end the season strong.
If the season were to end today, the New York Giants would hold the No. 1 overall pick.
Rounding out the top five would be the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Carolina Panthers.
The Cowboys, meanwhile, pick just inside of the top 15.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
Where would the Cowboys pick if the 2025 NFL Draft was set to begin today?
A look at the current 2025 NFL Draft order as we kick December into full swing can be seen below.
2025 NFL Draft order following Week 15
1. New York Giants (2-12)
2. Las Vegas Raiders (2-11)
3. New England Patriots (3-11)
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-11)
5. Carolina Panthers (3-11)
6. Tennessee Titans (3-11)
7. Cleveland Browns (3-11)
8. New York Jets (4-10)
9. Chicago Bears (4-9)
10. New Orleans Saints (5-9)
11. Miami Dolphins (6-8)
12. Indianapolis Colts (6-8)
13. Cincinnati Bengals (6-8)
14. Dallas Cowboys (6-8)
15. San Francisco 49ers (6-8)
16. Atlanta Falcons (6-7)
17. Arizona Cardinals (6-7)
18. Seattle Seahawks (8-6)
19. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)
20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6)
21. Los Angeles Rams (8-6)
22. Washington Commanders(9-5)
23. Denver Broncos (9-5)
24. Baltimore Ravens (9-5)
25. Houston Texans (9-5)
26. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4)
27. Green Bay Packers (10-4)
28. Minnesota Vikings (11-2)
29. Buffalo Bills (11-3)
30. Philadelphia Eagles (12-2)
31. Detroit Lions (12-2)
32. Kansas City Chiefs (13-1)
