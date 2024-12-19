Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys Netflix docuseries gets official trailer
Netflix previously announced its intentions to produce a docuseries focusing on Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys, and now it has an official trailer.
The 10-part docuseries, titled America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, will explore "a decade-plus journey, led by Jones’ intrepid business moves, that revolutionized global sports and resulted in three NFL titles."
It will use never-before-seen footage and exclusive interviews to tell the story of how the epic Cowboys superteam in the 1990s came to be.
MORE: Cowboys fans think Jerry Jones is bad, but at least he's not Woody Johnson
Our first look at the docuseries is now here thanks to an official trailer dropped by Netflix this week.
The Cowboys went on an incredible run in the 1990s with a star-studded roster, a handful of whom will be interviewed throughout the docuseries. Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith, Deion Sanders, and head coaches Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer are among those who will be featured.
Former President George W. Bush and Nike founder Phil Knight will also be interviewed.
Earlier this year, Netflix shared another in-depth look at life surrounding the Cowboys with the well-received America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders series. Now, Jerry Jones and the players get the spotlight.
Along with its documentaries and docuseries, Netflix is getting more involved in the sports space including NFL games on Christmas, special events like The Netflix Cup, which merged stars from Formula One racing and the PGA Tour, various comedy specials including The Roast of Tom Brady, and the record-breaking Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match -- which was held at AT&T Stadium.
The streaming giant acquired streaming rights to WWE Monday Night Raw earlier this year.
