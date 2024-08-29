Cowboys backup Cooper Rush gets uninspiring label ahead of season
The Dallas Cowboys do not have a quarterback battle heading into 2024.
Sure, some folks may have been hoping that Trey Lance would show why the San Francisco 49ers took him with the third pick in the 2021 draft. However, all is well with the quarterback position, as Dak Prescott will be given the reins for another season.
But what about the backup role? Lance didn't win the job, as Cooper Rush was essentially gifted the QB2 role during the preseason.
So, what should fans expect from Rush if he is given the opportunity to play?
Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report discussed backup signal-callers around the league and the Cowboys' backup was rated as a game manager.
Rush is a low-end starter because of his modest numbers in those outings. He threw for five touchdowns and three interceptions in that stretch and completed less than 56 percent of his passes in two of those contests.- Maurice Moton
While Rush threw all three interceptions in one game, the Cowboys didn't ask much of him and leaned heavily on their ground attack, rushing for 134-plus yards in three of his 2022 starts.
It's not a strong vote of confidence in Rush's ability to come in and be something special in Dallas. However, does any team have a backup quarterback who isn't going to be drop off from the starting position?
