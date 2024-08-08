Trey Lance discusses Dak Prescott mentorship and preseason approach
In a candid and insightful interview on the Doomsday podcast, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance opened up about his football journey, his relationship with Dak Prescott, and his aspirations for the upcoming preseason games.
Hosted by Ed Werder and Matt Mosley, the interview provided fans with a unique glimpse into the mindset of the young quarterback.
Lance, the former 2021 third-overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers, discussed the challenges he has faced in his career, including injuries and being traded to the Cowboys. However, he expressed a plenty of optimism as he heads into his second year with the Cowboys.
"I truly believe everything happens for a reason," Lance said. "Whether it's my injury or being traded here I think I'm here for a reason I might not know what it is exactly right now but I know all I can do is control of my attitudes my effort every single day and and try to help the guys around me be better and try to help the team win so that's truly my mindset."
The quarterback spoke highly of his relationship with Dak Prescott, acknowledging the valuable lessons he has learned from the veteran.
"I've been very fortunate to be in a great quarterback room with great people," Lance said. "Me being able to learn as much as I can from him specifically. I think you know the situation with Coop, Dak, and me all being able to collaborate and chat. I'm trying to learn as much as I can from Dak, who has played at a high level for a long time. It's a great opportunity for me to continue learning. I think the way our team sees Dak is just as much about the person he is off the field as it is about him as a football player."
When asked about his biggest change since joining the Cowboys, Lance highlighted his increased comfort and confidence in the system. While acknowledging he still makes mistakes, he emphasized his commitment to learning and improving.
"My thing is if I don't make the same mistakes twice I am getting better," Lance remarked. "So for me it's just continuing to learn and just trust in the journey and that process."
The conversation also touched upon Lance's skill set, his relationship with the young Cowboys receivers, and his experience in Mike McCarthy's quarterback school. Lance expressed his excitement for the preseason games.
"I'm truly going to take it one play at a time," Lance said. I trust these guys that I'm going out there with got a ton of confidence in that and just yeah man I'm excited for it."
Overall, the interview provided a comprehensive look at Trey Lance's journey, his mindset, and his goals for the future. It revealed a determined and resilient quarterback who is eager to prove himself and contribute to the Cowboys' success.
With the Cowboys' preseason games approaching, fans will be watching closely to see how Lance performs on the field.
