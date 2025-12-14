Cowboy Roundup: 3 key matchups, Brian Schottenheimer's focus

Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've officially made it to game day. It's a big one for the Cowboys, with their NFL playoff hopes on the line.

Unfortunately, we have to wait until the end of the day to see whether the Cowboys can get a much-needed win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Entering Sunday night's game, the Cowboys are solid 5.5-point favorites over the visiting Vikings.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

While we wait to see what the day brings, let's take a spin around the web to check out some of the news and headlines making waves online.

3 key matchups

InsideTheStar.com takes a look at some of the key matchups that will help lead the Cowboys to a victory at home, including Dak Prescott vs. Brian Flores' defense.

"Any opposing defensive coordinator knows that in order to disrupt the powerful Cowboys’ offensive attack, he must get to Prescott in the pocket. Unfortunately for most defensive coordinators, they soon find out that doing so comes with consequences. Prescott is one of the most efficient quarterbacks versus the blitz, leading the league in completion percentage and touchdowns when under duress. Brian Flores loves to bring blitzes, so if Dak Prescott can continue his efficient ways versus the blitz, the Cowboys offense can do enough to win the game."

Brian Schottenheimer's focus

Brian Schottenheimer is entering the game with the same focus he's had since taking over as Cowboys head coach, taking things one game at a time.

“You don’t say, ‘Oh, man, we’re four games away,’” Schottenheimer said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I’m not going to change. They’re not going to change. We’re talking the same way as we do in April as we do in December, January, and beyond.”

