Cowboy Roundup: Best coaches in franchise history; worst 2024 contracts
The Dallas Cowboys made some roster moves on Tuesday. Unfortunately, it had nothing to do with the three big stars in need of new contracts. They were intriguing moves, however.
The team went back to the spring league well to sign former first-round pick Gareon Conley and All-UFL linebacker Will Harvey Jr.
In 2022, the Cowboys signed USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin, who made the Pro Bowl as a return specialist in his rookie season. Last year, the team signed kicker Brandon Aubrey, who bolstered the Cowboys' kicking game and also made the Pro Bowl his rookie campaign.
We'll have to see if they find the same success this time around. In the meantime, let's check out some headlines from around Cowboys Nation that are making the rounds.
Ranking the Cowboys’ head coaches in franchise history
The Dallas Cowboys have had many high-profile, legendary coaches, with a handful having signature catchphrases and iconic moments.
Leading America's Team is difficult because of the added stress and scrutiny of being in the constant spotlight, but a few have handled the pressure better than others.
Check out the top three coaches in Dallas Cowboys franchise history from InsideTheStar.com.
Cowboys 5 worst contracts in 2024
Contracts and the Cowboys have been a big topic throughout the offseason, with star players Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons all lining up for new deals.
It highlight's the team's questionable approach to contracts. Often, they play the waiting game which puts them in desperate situations like they are currently in. Jerry Jones and company have also been known to make bad deals.
Here are the Cowboys' five worst deals for 2024, according to The Cowboys Wire.
