Ranking the Dallas Cowboys' best and worst position groups for the 2024 season
As the Dallas Cowboys gear up for their upcoming training camp, a few position groups have raised some concerns.
Let's look at the three weakest spots on Dallas' roster.
In order to get the negativity out of the way, let's start with the three worst groups.
Running Backs
The Dallas Cowboys have one of the weakest running back groups in the entire NFL. While Ezekiel Elliott has returned to the team, he isn't the same explosive running back he was a few years ago.
Expecting Zeke to be an above-average starter at this point in his career is unrealistic.
Rico Dowdle has shown flashes, but he only has 385 career rushing yards. He should be a nice rotational piece for Dallas' rushing attack.
Deuce Vaughn is also one to watch, as he’s been taking reps as a slot receiver and could add a dynamic element to the offense. With Hunter Luepke, the fullback position may see limited action but could be crucial in short-yardage situations.
Still, this unit as a whole leaves a lot to be desired.
Linebackers
The linebacker group has talent but needs to find consistency. The Cowboys have bolstered their corps by adding veterans like Eric Kendricks and Damien Wilson, who bring experience and leadership.
Young players such as Marist Liufau, Damone Clark, and DeMarvion Overshown are expected to develop into key contributors, with training camp being a critical time for them to step up and solidify the defense.
Despite having some talented individuals, the group has struggled with consistency. Injuries have been a major issue, leading to a lack of cohesion and continuity on the field. The linebackers will need to use camp as an opportunity to build chemistry and learn Mike Zimmer's scheme. The potential is there, but as of right now, the linebacker group is a giant question mark for the Cowboys heading into the 2024 season.
Defensive Tackles
Arguably, the worst overall position group on the Cowboys roster is defensive tackle. While Osa Odighizuwa is an outstanding player, they haven't gotten enough out of the rest of their interior defensive linemen.
This team needs the defensive tackles to elevate their game, especially in run defense, to prevent opposing offenses from controlling the tempo. Mazi Smith and Chauncey Golston must step up and become the dominant run-stoppers they were drafted to be.
Now, lets take a look at the three best position groups on this team.
Quarterback
Let's start with Dak Prescott, the MVP runner-up last season. Prescott is one of the top quarterbacks in the league year in and year out. There is a reason he is going to be one of the highest-paid players in NFL history soon.
There isn't a lot more that needs to be said about Dak.
Cooper Rush and Trey Lance back up Prescott. Rush has proven to be a reliable backup, stepping up when needed and providing valuable depth to the quarterback room. Lance is a promising young talent who brings a different dynamic to the table with his dual-threat capabilities and a howitzer for an arm. There is a lot to be excited about with this group.
Offensive Guards
Undoubtedly, the Cowboys have the best pair of offensive guards in the league: future Hall of Famer Zack Martin and All-Pro Tyler Smith. Although there are rumors that this could be Zack Martin's last year in the league, his play has not fallen off, and he is still the best right guards in football.
Tyler Smith's rare strength and lower body explosiveness make him a force in the run game. While he is still developing as a pass protector, he is already one of the top left guards in the NFL.
Cornerbacks
Last but not least, the cornerbacks. The Cowboys boast two All-Pros in Daron Bland and Trevon Diggs. Dallas might have the best and second-best cornerbacks in the league at making plays on the ball.
Diggs and Bland have a combined 32 interceptions in their young careers. Throw in Jourdan Lewis and Caelen Carson, and this is as good as any corner room in the NFL.
As we draw nearer to the NFL season starting, we will get to see if the strengths of this team can out way it's weak points.