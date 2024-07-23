Dallas Cowboys best PFF era players led by offensive linemen
After purchasing the Dallas Cowboys in 1989, Jerry Jones didn’t select an offensive tackle in the first round of the NFL Draft until 2011. That’s when they used the ninth overall selection on Tyron Smith out of USC.
He was such a success it changed the way Jones approached the position as he’s since selected Travis Frederick, Zack Martin, Tyler Smith, and Tyler Guyton in Round 1. We don’t know about Guyton yet but the rest have been massive hits and three of them were selected as the best Dallas players at their position during the PFF era.
What’s more, Martin and Smith were given the highest scores on the team.
First is Martin, who earned an impressive 93.7 as the Notre Dame product continues to prove he was the correct choice over the polarizing Johnny Manziel in 2014.
Smith is second with a 92.9, barely edging out pass rushers Micah Parsons (92.5) and DeMarcus Lawrence (92.3). Mark Chichester says the two spent years as pillars for the organization and “etched their place in Cowboys history.”
”Tyron Smith and Zack Martin have etched their place in Cowboys history: Martin and Smith have been the pillars of the Cowboys offensive line over the last decade-plus, combining to play an astounding 21,541 snaps.”
Smith wasn’t retained this offseason and signed with the New York Jets. Martin remains a fixture on the line but could be nearing the end of the line.
Some other interesting notes from the team include Dak Prescott beating out Tony Romo and Tony Pollard taking the running back spot.
One of the more surprising names on the list is J.J. Wilcox who made it as a safety alongside Barry Church.
