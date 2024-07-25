Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 45
Today is a fun day as the countdown toward the start of the 2024 season for the Dallas Cowboys hits day 45.
With just 45 days remaining until the real thing hits the field, the Cowboys are officially starting training camp today. So, the news will be flying by the minute once the players step on the field in Oxnard.
For now, let's have a little fun before business picks up. Let's take a look at the best Cowboys player ever to wear the number 45.
Manny Hendrix - DB
The number 45 isn't a number you regularly see on any football field, so it is one of those odd numbers that doesn't have a long lineage.
However, former Cowboys defensive back Manny Hendrix is the first name that grabs your attention when checking out the history of the number for the Dallas franchise.
The biggest reason is that Hendrix never played a down in college football. Hendrix played college basketball, but his athleticism had NFL teams willing to give the former basketball player a shot.
Hendrix spent six seasons in Dallas (86-91,) appearing in 89 games and starting in 18. The basketball star turned NFL defenseman finished his career with two interceptions. Not many people have the athletic ability to do what Hendrix did.
This is why Hendrix being the best player ever to wear the 45 for the franchise is an outstanding accomplishment.
