Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 30: Dan Reeves

Going back to the 1960s to find the best player ever to wear the number 30 for the Dallas Cowboys.

Tyler Reed

The season inches closer and closer as Cowboys fans are now just 30 days from Week 1 of the 2024 season. With that, it is time to look back at the best player to put on the number 30 for the franchise.

A player that not only left his mark on the field but also became one of the best head coaches of his generation.

Let's take a closer look at the number 30.

Dan Reeves - RB

Dan Reeves
Before he became one of the best coaches of his era, Dan Reeves cut his teeth on the playing field.

The South Carolina star went undrafted in 1965 but decided to sign a contract with the Dallas Cowboys over other professional options, including playing for the San Diego Chargers in the AFL and a chance to play baseball for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Reeves spent eight seasons with the Cowboys, his best coming in 1966 when he finished 10th in the MVP voting.

Dan Reeve
Sadly, Reeves passed away in 2022 before the possibility of hearing his name among the greats of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The former coach led four different teams to a Super Bowl, however, as a coach he never got the big win on the grandest stage.

Reeves' career will long be remembered for his coaching days, but one can't forget the impact he made during his playing days in Dallas.

