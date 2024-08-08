Best moments, video highlights from Cowboys-Rams joint practice
The Dallas Cowboys are finally getting the chance to go ahead with someone other than themselves.
The Cowboys welcomed the Los Angeles Rams to Oxnard for a joint practice ahead of this weekend's preseason opener between the two teams.
There was plenty of action to get caught up on; take a look at some of the action from the head-to-head session.
Dak finds Ferguson
You have to love seeing Dak Prescott finding his sure-handed tight end, Jake Ferguson, early in practice. The Quarterback-Tight end connection is always an important relationship, and Prescott is seemingly trusting Ferguson.
Rico Dowdle is showing out
A clogged-up backfield means someone will need to step up. That someone could be Rico Dowdle. It looks like the fourth year back is proving he deserves some carries.
Receivers shine
No CeeDee Lamb at camp means others will have to at least attempt to fill those shoes. While no one probably will, it's nice to see Brandin Cooks picking up where he left off last season and rookie Ryan Flournoy showing off his skill set.
Physicality
The team brought the energy today, as a near fight broke out during a rep between the Cowboys offense and Rams defense. Micah Parsons and Mazi Smith looked like studs as they plowed through the Rams' offensive line.
Seat Belt Shines
Caelen Carson has received rave reviews throughout training camp, and he's putting his skills on display against the Rams offense, snagging a interception in the redzone.
Eric Kendricks brings the energy
Eric Kendricks was brought in to be the "quarterback" of the defense due to his familiarity with Mike Zimmer's system, and he has wasted no time reminding Cowboys fans what it's like to have quality linebackers.
New kickoff rule looks good
Maybe not maximum effort from the Rams special teams, but Cowboys returner David Durden shows off the jets during practice on the new kickoff format.
Marshawn Kneeland flashes speed
Second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland has been praised for his work ethic during training camp, and it seems to be paying off early in pass rushing drills against the Rams offensive line.
