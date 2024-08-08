Jerry Jones gives alarming, unhinged update on CeeDee contract talks
Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones said over a week ago that the Dallas Cowboys made a new contract offer to star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
It seemed like a positive update for Cowboys fans, but comments made by Jones after Thursday's joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams have raised some eyebrows.
When asked about the ongoing contract talks with Lamb, Jones showed a complete lack of urgency to get things done. Jones showed no understanding of the rapidly increasing wide receiver market and the fact that waiting takes away any leverage the team has.
Does Jerry not know that the season starts in a month?
Lamb has shown that he does not have any intentions to report to the team without a new deal in place. The fact that the team's owner is publicly showing he doesn't value you or the impact you bring to the offense provides no incentive to change course and report to the team.
By making these comments, Jerry is showing that he is not "all in."
And this only hurts the offense, specifically Dak Prescott, moving forward. Do we still wonder why fans aren't showing up to practices during training camp? Show some urgency, Jerry. It's time to get things done.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Scrimmage Time: 3 things to watch during Thursday's Cowboys-Rams joint practice
Camp Battles: 6 surprising notes from Cowboys first unofficial depth chart
Olympic Games: 4 Cowboys who should be on USA’s 2028 Olympic flag football team
Bargain Shopping: Cowboys' three best team-friendly deals for the 2024 season
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024