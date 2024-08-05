Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 34: Cornell Green
It is 34 days until the Dallas Cowboys start the regular season and their quest for the franchise's sixth Super Bowl. Now, before we get into confetti and dreams of a championship, it is time for the reason your eyeballs are here.
Today, we're going to look back on the best player to ever wear the number 34 for the Cowboys—another college basketball star turned Cowboys legend.
Let's take a look.
Cornell Green - DB
The second college basketball player to join our countdown, Cornell Green, joins Manny Hendrix as two of the best Cowboys in the history of the franchise not to play college football.
Green played three years of college basketball at Utah State before Dallas realized they had an athlete who could make an impact for the franchise.
The former basketball star played for the Cowboys for 13 seasons (1962-1974.) In that time, Green racked up quite a career resume.
During his career, Green racked up five Pro Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pro nominations. Along with personal accolades, Green was a part of the 1971 championship team.
The odds of becoming a great player were stacked against someone who hadn't played the game in college. However, in the end, it is Cornell Green who is known as the best player to wear the 34 for the Cowboys.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
World’s Team: Cowboys are most popular NFL team in the world, per Google
Canton Cowboys: From Staubach to Smith: The 10 greatest Cowboys in Canton
Cowboys Confidence: 4 reasons the 2024 season will be a success for the Cowboys
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024
He A Fan, He A Fan: Dallas Cowboys continue to live rent-free in Eagles' heads