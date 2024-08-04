4 reasons the 2024 season will be a success for the Cowboys
The lead-up to the start of every NFL season is always a beautiful time. Every fanbase is of the belief that this season will be the season. But what if it really is the season for the Dallas Cowboys?
It has been a lifetime since the Cowboys boasted to the world that they are the best team in the league. Now, it is time to show the world that this is the case for the 2024 season.
Here are four reasons the Cowboys will have a successful season.
4. He could turn back time
Ezekiel Elliot becoming the Cher of the NFL and turning back time is one ingredient to a successful recipe for the Cowboys season.
Elliot's best years were with the franchise, as the former Ohio State star rushed for over a thousand yards in four of his seven seasons with the Cowboys. Elliot showcasing the days of old would turn this franchise from pretender to contender.
3. Line leader
Every good NFL team has one thing in common: a center who leads the offensive line.
The Cowboys could be putting the offensive line's faith in someone who lacks experience at the position. 2024 draft selection Cooper Beebe has the opportunity to lead America's team and is getting rave reviews about his training camp performance.
If Beebe proves to be the guy, the Cowboys' offense has a chance to be extremely special.
2. Is that you, Tolbert?
A Batman needs his Robin. CeeDee Lamb needs someone to step up in the Cowboys receiver room, and Jalen Tolbert could be that guy.
If Tolbert makes the third-year leap like fans hope he can, then the sky is the limit for what this offense can achieve. Tolbert's future success could turn the Cowboys from a potential playoff team into an NFC Championship contender.
1. Defense wins championships
The Cowboys had one of the best defenses in the NFL in 2023. Having a healthy Trevon Diggs join forces with DaRon Bland and top that with a generational talent in Micah Parsons.
You have a defense that is to be feared. The Cowboys will go as far as the defense can take them, and when this team is at full health, they can go pretty far. A great 2024 year for the defense is the nucleus of a Cowboys Super Bowl run.
Or is it the mitochondria? Science was never my strong suit. Just win, baby!
