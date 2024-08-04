Dallas Cowboys continue to live rent-free in Eagles' heads
It seems as though every team in the NFC East sees the Dallas Cowboys as their biggest rival. The Cowboys, however, don't spend too much time focused on other teams. Having said that, their primary rival at this point is the Philadelphia Eagles, since they're superior to Washington and the New York Giants right now.
While the Cowboys have a healthy dislike for them, the Eagles have a strange obsession with Dallas. It's gotten so bad that players who have never taken a snap for Philly are already allowing the Cowboys to live rent-free in their heads.
Take Isaiah Rodgers for instance. The sixth-round pick from UMass hasn't even seen the field in an Eagles' uniform but took to Twitter to show off some custom Spider-Man cleats. Rodgers wasn't even able to show his love for his favorite Marvel character without having Dallas on his mind as he had "Dallas Sucks" added to the cleats.
It's funny that players in Dallas try to win fans over by performing at a high level whereas Eagles players know the way to the hearts of their fans is to try and convince the world they're not the second-tier team in the NFC East.
Rodgers joined the Eagles in 2023 but sat out the entire season due to a league suspension for gambling. That led to his release from the Indianapolis Colts and afforded him enough time to sit back and watch how much his new team focuses on the Cowboys.
