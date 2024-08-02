Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 37
Dallas Cowboys fans, you are just 37 days away from seeing the franchise kickoff the 2024 regular season. Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game was a great reminder that we are ever so close to September.
With it being 37 days from kickoff, it is time for us to take a look at the best player ever to wear the 37 in Dallas.
Let's get to it!
James Washington - DB
James Washington didn't start his career in Dallas. The former Cowboys defensive back was drafted in the fifth round of the 1988 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams.
After two seasons with the Rams, Washington decided that Dallas would be his new home, signing with the franchise in free agency.
It was a move that would undoubtedly pay dividends to Washington's career.
Washington was a part of two Super Bowl winning teams during his time in Dallas. The former UCLA Bruins star will forever be known by Cowboys fans after his scoop and score touchdown on a Thurman Thomas fumble started the beat down of the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVIII.
Washington spent five seasons with the Cowboys (90-94) and has carved his own legacy with the franchise as the best to wear the number 37.
