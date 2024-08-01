5 position battles to watch in Week 2 of Cowboys training camp
The Dallas Cowboys take the day off on Thursday, wrapping up their first week of training camp. While contract negotiations dominated the headlines, there was still plenty to follow on the field.
Dallas lost a star player when Sam Williams went down with a torn ACL, meaning rookie Marshawn Kneeland will need to step up his game in a hurry. Another rookie has already done this as Tyler Guyton has been lighting it up, taking hold of the left tackle position.
Guyton might have already won that competition but there are plenty more to follow. Let's look at five positions battles that will take center stage during the second week of camp.
Tight End: Brevyn Spann-Ford, Peyton Hendershot, John Stephens, Jr.
Dallas is suddenly deep at tight end after signing Brevyn Spann-Ford as an undrafted free agent. He joins Peyton Hendershot and John Stephens, Jr. who battle for a spot behind Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker.
The Cowboys went four deep at tight end in 2023 and will likely do the same this season. Right now, Hendershot appears to be the odd man out since Stephens was a preseason star before suffering a knee injury last year and Spann-Ford signed a contract with some hefty guarantees for a UDFA.
Hendershot shouldn't be counted out, however, since he's the only one behind their top two tight ends with regular season experience — and he's done well whenever given a chance.
Linebacker: DeMarvion Overshown, Marist Liufau
Eric Kendricks and Damone Clark have the top two linebacker positions locked up. For the most part, they will be the starters but there will be times when the Cowboys go into defensive formations with three linebackers. They have two players who could fill that role in DeMarvion Overshown and Marist Liufau.
Overshown made headlines as a rookie in 2023 before being sent to the IR with a torn ACL. He's back and has been showing that same explosiveness we saw last year. He has the inside track to the third linebacker spot but rookie Marist Liufau shouldn't be overlooked. He's soaking it all in right now but once he has a firm understanding of Mike Zimmer's defense, he could force his way onto the field.
Starting center: Brock Hoffman, Cooper Beebe
When the Cowboys used the No. 73 overall pick on Cooper Beebe from Kansas State, he was seen as the clear-cut favorite to start at center. He hadn't played the position before but spent the offseason working on snapping the ball and has been impressive in practice.
As good as he's been, the rookie has yet to overtake Brock Hoffman who was a surprise in Week 1. Hoffman is in his second season in Dallas after appearing in all 17 games in 2023 with two starts. He has the experience edge and if he continues to play as well as he has early in camp, it won't be easy for Beebe to crack the starting lineup.
QB2: Trey Lance, Cooper Rush
Trey Lance was once a hot prospect out of North Dakota State. The San Francisco 49ers traded up to the third spot in the 2021 NFL Draft to bring him in but he was unable to hold onto the starting job. Lance spent 2023 as the third quarterback in Dallas after they surrendered a fourth-round pick to bring him in. Heading into his second season with the franchise, they were hopeful he could overtake Cooper Rush for the QB2 spot.
After one week, Lance hasn't been able to assert himself. He's struggled to see the field and has thrown multiple picks directly to defenders. Rush, on the other hand, has been as steady as ever. He's not someone who will ever wow you with his arm strength but his mistakes are minimal and he's never rattled.
Lance could still turn it around and a strong start in the second week of camp would be a huge help for him.
WR3: Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, KaVontae Turpin
Entering the offseason, Jalen Tolbert was seen as the favorite for the WR3 spot behind CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks. He understood how important this opportunity would be for his career and spent time working out with Cooks, trying to take the next step in his development.
Tolbert's efforts are easy to see. He's been a more fluid route runner and is showing more confidence than ever. Having said that, he's not a lock for the position.
Second-year wideout Jalen Brooks has been turning heads throughout camp. The former seventh-round pick has been more comfortable in the offense this season and is doing all he can to prove he deserves to win the battle.
Throwing a wrench in the plans for both men, however, is KaVontae Turpin. The team's return specialist has been getting more work in the base offense this camp and wants to remind everyone he was a star in the USFL as a wideout.
This is the exact type of competition the Cowboys needed at wide receiver. All three players should have a role in 2024 and this battle will only help make them all better. It will also be a lot of fun to watch it unfold.
