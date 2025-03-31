Cowboy Roundup: Best QB options in draft, Odighizuwa makes impact on community
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's time to kick off a new week, but also time to say goodbye to March. It may be hard to believe, but we are just 24 days away from the NFL Draft.
This weekend, there were some interesting notes surrounding the team with Stephen Jones speaking to the media.
Jones said he "feels good" about a Micah Parsons extension, despite no real progress being made, while also hinting at extensions for All-Pro defensive back DaRon Bland and tight end Jake Ferguson.
MORE: Cowboys' 2025 NFL Draft hats feature awesome tribute to America's Team
Now, hinting at extensions is one thing, but working to get them done is an entirely different story and Cowboys Nation is all too familiar with the team waiting until the last minute to agree to terms with the biggest stars on the roster.
Maybe this year will be different.
While we wait to see how it all plays out, let's check out some of the headlines that made some waves over the weekend that we may have missed.
3 Cowboys quarterback options in the 2025 NFL Draft
One of the Cowboys' biggest needs entering the 2025 NFL Draft is finding a young backup quarterback following the departure of Cooper Rush in free agency. InsideTheStar.com takes a look at some of the best options for Dallas to consider in April.
Osa Odighizuwa makes impact on community
Osa Odighizuwa and held his foundation's first-ever gala over the weekend raising funds to uplift and empower single-parent families in the community. USA Today has more on the Cowboys $80 million man's good deed.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Dallas Cowboys named in NFL-altering trade idea for 4-time All-Pro... Stephen Jones teases extensions for Cowboys' DaRon Bland, Jake Ferguson... Stephen Jones spits word salad on lack of Micah Parsons extension for Dallas Cowboys... Cowboys could reunite with best available linebacker in free agency... Cowboys show interest in versatile lineman with NFL caliber coaching... Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown teases upcoming number change?