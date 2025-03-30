Stephen Jones teases extensions for Cowboys' DaRon Bland, Jake Ferguson
After teasing fans with a quick extension for Osa Odighizuwa this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys quickly put their cement shoes back on before diving into an extension for Micah Parsons.
As is often the case, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones has spun the story into the team's favor, making it sound as if they're doing all they can to get a deal completed quickly. It's hard to blame fans for being skeptical based on recent history, and impossible to judge them if they don't believe Jones after his comments on DaRon Bland and Jake Ferguson.
Bland and Ferguson each enter their fourth season in the league and are scheduled for free agency in 2026. Jones said they want to keep both players around and want to begin looking at extensions for them.
Bland burst onto the scene in 2023 when he recorded nine interceptions with five pick-sixes. He missed 10 games in 2024 but has proven himself to be one of the premium ball hawks in the NFL.
Ferguson also broke out in 2023 with 71 receptions for 761 yards and five touchdowns. His production slipped this past season but he was dealing with nagging injuries and the loss of Dak Prescott.
Striking up conversations now would be beneficial for the Cowboys, since another big campaign from either will only drive their price tag higher. Despite Jones' assertion that they could look to do this, it's still more likely his words were nothing more than a tease, and both players head into the 2026 offseason needing new deals.
