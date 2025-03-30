Cowboys show interest in versatile lineman with NFL caliber coaching
Over the past two seasons, the Dallas Cowboys have seen some big changes on their offensive line. In 2024, they had to replace Tyron Smith at left tackle and Tyler Biadasz at center.
More change is coming in 2025, with Zack Martin retiring, leaving a hole at right guard. Dallas is expected to use Brock Hoffman to replace him, but that would also mean their bench isn't as deep.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys named in NFL-altering trade idea for 4-time All-Pro
That's why it makes sense that they would be interested in Josh Carlin from UCLA. An experienced veteran, Carlin played at all five positions during his time with the Bruins, and said that versatility led to the Cowboys showing interest in him during the pre-draft process.
While speaking with Justin Melo of The Draft Network, he said Dallas (as well as the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts) seemed to know a good bit about him.
"I met with the Texans, Cowboys, and Colts at the Tropical Bowl. It was a fun process. Those three teams knew a good bit about me. They like my versatility and how that's the biggest aspect of my game. They appreciate that I’ve had some great coaches and how that played a role in my time at UCLA." — Carlin
They also appreciated the coaching he received during his time with the Bruins. That includes working with former NFL head coach Chip Kelly and former NFL offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
Carlin said any team that drafts him will get a hard worker who will show up ready to get to work. That attitude and his versatility is exactly what makes him a prime candidate to be a key reserve — and well worth a Day 3 selection.
