Stephen Jones spits word salad on lack of Micah Parsons extension for Dallas Cowboys
Another Dallas Cowboys offseason, another slow approach to getting a contract extension done with one of the team's superstars. This time, it's a generational talent in Micah Parsons.
Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is in line for a blockbuster deal that is expected to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.
While the two sides have had conversations about a deal, nothing significant has been done yet.
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones recently spoke about the team's handling of Parsons' contract talks and made it clear that there is "no disappointment" about where things stand.
When he tried to explain what is going on behind the scenes, Stephen did what the Jones' do and said a lot of words without much substance.
"Some guys want to visit. And some guys don’t want to visit about their money. We respect both ways. But if players want to come in and talk to us, we got an open-door policy, whether it’s Jerry or myself," Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.
"Micah likes to visit, so that’s a good thing."
Maybe the door should be opened a little bit more, because the front office should be moving with more urgency to get a deal done. If there is any silver lining, it's that Jones appears optimistic a deal will get done.
“We have a great working relationship with Micah. Think the world of him. We’ve had good visits with him. Feel good about where we’re headed," he said.
Parsons has not been involved in OTAs or minicamps in recent years, so it is unlikely that approach will be any different if he does not get a deal in place. The biggest question will be whether he reports to training camp, which will be crucial with another new defensive coordinator.
It's just another chaotic offseason in Dallas.
