Cowboys bolster receiving corps with dynamic WR in latest mock draft
One of the biggest question marks heading into the 2024 NFL season for the Dallas Cowboys was who would step up as the number two option in the passing game for the offense.
As veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks enters the final year of his contract and other players like Jalen Tolbert and KaVonte Turpin aiming to have a greater impact as the season goes on.
The Cowboys may need to wait until next April to find a new playmaker to support All-Pro CeeDee Lamb.
In a recent 2025 NFL mock draft by Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema, the Cowboys are selecting Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III.
While the Cowboys could address other areas like their defensive line or run game in the first round, the front office could opt for a different strategy, believing that the team's need for a reliable WR2 and Burden's availability in the draft made him a strong candidate.
The Cowboys have significant needs on the interior of their defensive line, but I didn’t want to force a pick there, especially with their need for a WR2 and Luther Burden III still available. Burden’s a D.J. Moore-type receiver who could form one of the league’s best one-two punches alongside CeeDee Lamb.- Trevor Sikkema
Burden is often compared to D.J. Moore, known for his speed, agility, and ability to make plays after the catch. His addition to the Cowboys' offense could create one of the league's most explosive and dangerous passing attacks.
The Cowboys have faced questions about their receiving depth beyond Lamb in recent seasons. Burden's selection would provide a much-needed boost to their offensive firepower and give quarterback Dak Prescott a reliable target to complement their star wideout.
