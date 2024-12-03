Dallas Cowboys breakout star is shedding draft bust status

#Cowboys Luke Schoonmaker since Week 11 among all tight ends per PFF (min 20% of snaps):



• 144 receiving yards (7th)

• 72.8 receiving grade (13th)

• 4 contested catches (1st)

• 118.5 rating when targeted (13th)



Things are trending up for Schoon 🤟#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/9RA72bCkSL