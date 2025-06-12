Cowboys Country

Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer lists different position work for three key veterans

Dallas Cowboys first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer is giving his offense the mad scientist treatment with three key veterans working in different positions during mandatory minicamp.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin reacts to Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean tackle after a play during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin reacts to Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean tackle after a play during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
If there's one thing that the Dallas Cowboys should feel comfortable doing this upcoming season, it would be playing offense.

Even though the team is starting a new era under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer, it should still feel familiar on the offensive side, as Schottenheimer has been the offensive coordinator for the past two seasons.

However, if there was a leash on what Schottenheimer was allowed to do under former head coach Mike McCarthy, it appears now, the new head coach is ready to break out the creativity.

Schottenheimer mentioned that he has enjoyed working KaVontae Turpin, Deuce Vaughn, and Hunter Luepke at different positions this offseason.

Turpin showed his talents on the main stage as a kick returner this past season, and could be an electric option out of the backfield. Vaughn working in the slot could be a potential nightmare for a defense, and Luepke has a chance to step up in a tight end role that is begging for someone to take it.

It's obvious that Turpin will be safe when it comes to roster cuts. However, Vaguhn and Luepke may need to make these changes permanent. The Cowboys' backfield is awfully crowded with Miles Sanders, Javonte Williams, and 2025 draft pick Jaydon Blue. Making a change in position could be a survival of the fittest moment for Vaughn and Luepke.

