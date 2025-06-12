Dak Prescott gives heartwarming insight on how daughters changed his life
Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott is entering the 2025 NFL campaign as a changed man. Prescott spent the offseason getting healthy after a season-ending injury in 2024.
Prescott and his fiancée, Sarah Jane, also welcomed their second daughter into the world.
Being a father for the second time has brought Prescott a more appreciative, focused mindset as he gets to enjoy the small things more.
Prescott was asked about becoming a father to two daughters following the final minicamp session on Thursday and shared some heartwarming comments.
"I'm blessed. I'm blessed to have the opportunity to raise two girls alongside my fiancée, to have a beautiful family, a healthy family," Prescott told the media. "For me, it's just about being grateful and not taking a moment for granted when I'm with them.
"But I've been through things in my life that I don't necessarily think fatherhood showed me something new. I understand the love my mom had for me in a different way now that I have kids. But I think when you've had some of the adversity I've had, you're so thankful. You're so thankful for everything that you've been given -- the good and the bad, anything in between-- that fatherhood is now different now. And it just makes me even more focused on the small moments."
You love to hear it.
Prescott has always been an upstanding pro, and it's great to know that he's one of the leaders in Dallas moving forward.
