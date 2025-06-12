Cowboys Country

Dak Prescott gives heartwarming insight on how daughters changed his life

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his fiancée Sarah Jane recently gave birth to their second daughter. The star signal-caller shared how the moment has changed his life for the better.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott listens to head coach Brian Schottenheimer's introductory press conference.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott listens to head coach Brian Schottenheimer's introductory press conference. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott is entering the 2025 NFL campaign as a changed man. Prescott spent the offseason getting healthy after a season-ending injury in 2024.

Prescott and his fiancée, Sarah Jane, also welcomed their second daughter into the world.

Being a father for the second time has brought Prescott a more appreciative, focused mindset as he gets to enjoy the small things more.

MORE: Cowboys can be major 2025 surprise as one of NFL's most 'overlooked' teams

Prescott was asked about becoming a father to two daughters following the final minicamp session on Thursday and shared some heartwarming comments.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott addresses the media during the opening day of training camp.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott addresses the media during the opening day of training camp. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I'm blessed. I'm blessed to have the opportunity to raise two girls alongside my fiancée, to have a beautiful family, a healthy family," Prescott told the media. "For me, it's just about being grateful and not taking a moment for granted when I'm with them.

"But I've been through things in my life that I don't necessarily think fatherhood showed me something new. I understand the love my mom had for me in a different way now that I have kids. But I think when you've had some of the adversity I've had, you're so thankful. You're so thankful for everything that you've been given -- the good and the bad, anything in between-- that fatherhood is now different now. And it just makes me even more focused on the small moments."

MORE: Cowboys' Klayton Adams spotted in epic Step Brothers shirt with team's stars

You love to hear it.

Prescott has always been an upstanding pro, and it's great to know that he's one of the leaders in Dallas moving forward.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Micah Parsons returns to Cowboys practice field at minicamp with welcomed twist

Cowboys 'near-perfect' offseason ranks among top in the NFL

CeeDee Lamb vs George Pickens comparison is closer than fans may think

Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys Netflix documentary series gets official release date

PHOTOS: Meet Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Charly Barby

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News