Brian Schottenheimer challenges Micah Parsons after he 'beat the sh*t out of Dak'
The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up mandatory minicamp on Thursday, June 12, after three days of competitive fun and hard work at The Star in Frisco, Texas. A big part of that was that Brian Schottenheimer brought the energy on and off the field.
One of the more unique aspects of competitiveness is that Schottenheimer has placed a ping pong table in the locker room, and has been watching the chaos unfold.
There have been several stories rumbling through the walls at The Star about the epic battles that have gone down, but Coach Schotty told reporters that he wants in on more of the action.
MORE: Cowboys 'near-perfect' offseason ranks among top in the NFL
Schottenheimer had a hilarious challenge for defensive superstar Micah Parsons while speaking to the media after Thursday's session, while claiming that he previously "beat the sh*t outta [Dak Prescott]."
"I wanna play [Micah Parsons]. I've beat the sh*t out of Dak already," Schottenheimer said. "I wanna play Micah. I'll put that out there and see if he takes the challenge."
We need to see the video.
At the very least, there better be some footage from the ping pong battles when the Cowboys are featured on the in-season version of HBO's hit series Hard Knocks.
MORE: KaVontae Turpin reveals how he fits into new Cowboys offense
It needs to be available to the world, and not just go down in locker room lore.
Whatever Schottenheimer is building in Dallas is paying off in a big way early, let's just hope that the team can stick together, energy can stay high, and the results come in the fall.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Micah Parsons returns to Cowboys practice field at minicamp with welcomed twist
Cowboys 'near-perfect' offseason ranks among top in the NFL
CeeDee Lamb vs George Pickens comparison is closer than fans may think
Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys Netflix documentary series gets official release date