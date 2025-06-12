Cowboys Country

Brian Schottenheimer challenges Micah Parsons after he 'beat the sh*t out of Dak'

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has brought a unique competitiveness to mandatory minicamp and issued a fun challenge to superstar Micah Parsons after taking down Dak Prescott in a previous locker room battle.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields.
Dallas Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up mandatory minicamp on Thursday, June 12, after three days of competitive fun and hard work at The Star in Frisco, Texas. A big part of that was that Brian Schottenheimer brought the energy on and off the field.

One of the more unique aspects of competitiveness is that Schottenheimer has placed a ping pong table in the locker room, and has been watching the chaos unfold.

There have been several stories rumbling through the walls at The Star about the epic battles that have gone down, but Coach Schotty told reporters that he wants in on more of the action.

Schottenheimer had a hilarious challenge for defensive superstar Micah Parsons while speaking to the media after Thursday's session, while claiming that he previously "beat the sh*t outta [Dak Prescott]."

"I wanna play [Micah Parsons]. I've beat the sh*t out of Dak already," Schottenheimer said. "I wanna play Micah. I'll put that out there and see if he takes the challenge."

We need to see the video.

At the very least, there better be some footage from the ping pong battles when the Cowboys are featured on the in-season version of HBO's hit series Hard Knocks.

It needs to be available to the world, and not just go down in locker room lore.

Whatever Schottenheimer is building in Dallas is paying off in a big way early, let's just hope that the team can stick together, energy can stay high, and the results come in the fall.

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer coaches during warm-ups before the game against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer coaches during warm-ups before the game against the New York Giants. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

