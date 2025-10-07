Cowboy Roundup: Brian Schottenheimer's plan, Updated NFC East standings
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Another week of NFL action is now in the books, and it's time to turn our attention towards Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers.
Former Cowboys leading rusher Rico Dowdle has issued a warning to the team, so we'll have to see if the rushing defense can continue to exceed expectations after his 200-yard performance last weekend.
MORE: Narrative surrounding Dak Prescott is changing dramatically
Dropping a game to the Panthers after Sunday's strong outing against the Jets would be a major letdown for the team, which has entered October with a lot of momentum.
While we wait to see see what the week brings, let's check out some of the latest news and headlines that are making waves online and on social media.
Brian Schottenheimer's plan
Brian Schottenheimer proved on Sunday that he has the chops to be a successful NFL head coach. From Blogging the Boys:
“We’re looking for world class competitors. Guys that wanna compete every day to be the best version of themselves. We are looking for people with a relentless work ethic.”
"Those were the words that Brian Schottenheimer said in his introductory press conference as the new head coach of the Cowboys. It wasn’t anything revolutionary - almost every new head coach talks about wanting competitors who are mentally and physically tough, etc. - but it’s something Schottenheimer has continued to preach to his team as he tries to navigate his inaugural season through some rather unusual and choppy waters."
Updated NFC East standings
From InsideTheStar.com:
"Unable to settle for a tying field goal, the Eagles had to get into the endzone. They failed to do so and suffered their first loss of the season. And now, the NFC East is very tight instead of being a runaway. More importantly, the Eagles’ aura may be gone."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
6 winners & 2 losers from Dallas Cowboys blowout win vs Jets Week 5
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' dominant win over Jets in Week 5
Cowboys’ unheralded duo just did what many team legends never could
Dallas Cowboys mock draft lands team 'giant & disruptive DT,' elite cover corner
Cowboys find diamond in the rough after James Houston's Week 5 performance
PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie