Cowboys’ unheralded duo just did what many team legends never could
The Dallas Cowboys had another impressive showing on offense in Week 5.
Running back Javonte Williams continued his breakout season, but another unheralded player stood out as well. Second-year receiver Ryan Flournoy had his best game as a pro, catching two passes over 40 yards in the first half. That allowed him to head into the half with 104 receiving yards.
MORE: 3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' dominant win over Jets in Week 5
As for Williams, he had 108 yards at the half. If that sounds like a nearly impossible feat, it’s because it is. In fact, it’s the first time any duo in franchise history has ever had 100 yards rushing and 100 yards receiving in the same half.
That's an absolutely unbelievable stat when you consider some of the duos that have played for this team. Hall of Famers such as Michael Irvin and Emmitt Smith never accomplished this. Even when Ezekiel Elliott and Dez Bryant - or DeMarco Murray and Bryant - never had halves like this at the same time.
Instead, it was a Flournoy, a sixth-round pick who played for three universities before being drafted and a free agent pickup that was heavily criticized in Williams.
Flournoy finished with 114 yards on six receptions and added 10 more on two rushing attempts. Williams had 135 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries as well as one reception for a four-yard touchdown, helping Dallas win 37-22.
