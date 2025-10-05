6 winners & 2 losers from Dallas Cowboys blowout win vs Jets Week 5
The Dallas Cowboys needed a "get right" game, and that's exactly what they got against the New York Jets.
Dallas finally found something on defense, shutting down the New York offense. Meanwhile, their offense held up despite having four backup offensive linemen starting.
They're now 2-2-1 after handing the Jets a 37-22 loss. During that blowout win, the following players stood out as winners and losers for the Cowboys.
Winner: Solomon Thomas, DT
Dallas gained some confidence on defense when they were able to get a stop at the goal line. While Dante Fowler deflected the final pass, it was Solomon Thomas who made the biggest play.
On second-and-goal from the Dallas three, running back Breece Hall got the handoff but Thomas shut him down for a loss of four. That put New York in a passing situation, allowing the Cowboys to finally get a third-down stop and setting the tone for the game.
Winner: Ryan Flournoy, WR
Second-year wide receiver Ryan Flournoy has been proving he deserves more time on the field, and the coaching staff has taken notice. He was given the ball on the first play of the game, and while it was a reverse that went for no gain, he made a big play two snaps later.
Dak Prescott dropped back on third-and-five and dropped a pass right into Flournoy's hands. The wideout hauled it in and ran for a 40-yard gain.
Dallas couldn't capitalize with a touchdown, but Flournoy was responsible for putting them in range for their first points. His second big play did lead to more points as he helped set up a touchdown for Javonte Williams.
With just over a minute left in the half, Prescott took advantage of a free play after New York jumped offside. He threw it deep to Flournoy, who made an adjustment on the ball and hauled it in for a 46-yard gain down to the Jets' 16-yard line.
Winner: Marist Liufau, LB
For some reason, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus has been hesitant to trust linebacker Marist Liufau. That might change after his performance on Sunday.
Liufau, who provides a much-needed mean streak on defense, put a stop to a promising New York drive when he punched the ball out of Breece Hall's hands late in the second quarter.
Sam Williams was able to recover the ball, giving Dallas the ball back with just over two minutes remaining in the half.
Loser: Trevon Diggs, CB
Overall, the defense was excellent in Week 5, but one player didn't have a great game. Trevon Diggs has continued to struggle in zone coverage and was giving his receiver a massive cushion all day.
It was frustrating to see him get beaten by Josh Reynolds, but even worse was his lapse of judgment in the fourth quarter. After a fourth-down stop, Diggs was called for a personal foul after pushing Arian Smith.
Diggs was reacting to Smith, who instigated the contact, but as a veteran, Diggs has to know officials throw the flag on the one who retaliates more often than not.
Winner: Nate Thomas, LT
The Cowboys might have a left tackle controversy on their hands.
Tyler Guyton missed Week 5 with a concussion, leading to Nate Thomas' first career start. The 2024 seventh-round pick didn't disappoint. He was excellent in pass protection and showed good mobility when getting into space on run blocks.
He and the rest of the backup linemen showed out today, but Thomas looked like an upgrade at his spot.
Loser: Cowboys run defense
Dallas finally got consistent pressure on the quarterback, but their run defense wasn't up to par in this one. Breece Hall had plenty of room to operate all day, and it could have been a long day if the Cowboys didn't take a big lead entering the half, which forced New York to throw more than they would have liked.
Winner: Javonte Williams, RB
The Cowboys hyped up Javonte Williams all offseason and they weren't wrong. He entered the game averaging five yards per rushing attempt and had four touchdowns. What he hadn't done was record a 100-yard outing.
That changed Sunday when he ran for 135 yards on 16 carries and scored another touchdown on the ground as well as one receiving touchdown.
Winner: James Houston, DE
Dallas has been desperate for a pass rusher, and James Houston has answered the call. He went into this game with two sacks and added to that total with 1.5 in the first half.
The first sack was a third-and-19 that forced the Jets to punt. Houston then recorded a half-sack when he and Kenny Clark got to Justin Fields at the same time. This forced a punt with under a minute to play, and the Cowboys capitalized with a touchdown, sending them into the locker room with a 23-3 halftime lead.
