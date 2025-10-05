Cowboys Country

Cowboys find diamond in the rough after James Houston's Week 5 performance

The Dallas Cowboys may have found their leading pass rusher in veteran edge James Houston, who had a dominant Week 5 performance.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys defensive end James Houston reacts after a sack against the New York Jets.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end James Houston reacts after a sack against the New York Jets. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys' final score of their Week 5 win over the New York Jets makes the game look a lot closer than it really was.

From the opening kick, this game was all Cowboys. Dallas dominated in every aspect of the game, including in the pass rush.

Jets quarterback Justin Fields had a rough day at the office, as the Cowboys would sack him five times.

It was a collective effort from the Cowboys' defense; however, one player stood out brighter than the others: James Houston.

Houston joined the team this offseason after three seasons with the Detroit Lions and a short stint with the Cleveland Browns last season.

On Sunday, Houston could be found in the Jets' backfield numerous times. The 2022 sixth-round pick finished the game with 1.5 sacks

Houston burst on the scene in his rookie season with the Lions, finishing the 2022 season with eight sacks. However, since then, Houston hasn't had more than one sack in a season; a lot of that has to do with battling injuries.

But 2025 is a different time. Houston has 3.5 sacks already this season, and is looking like the leader of the Cowboys' pass rush.

The Cowboys did exactly what they were supposed to do against the Jets. Now, it's time to build on this performance from a defense that needed a game like this.

Enjoy the victory Monday before the focus shifts to the Carolina Panthers.

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive end James Houston.
New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive end James Houston. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

