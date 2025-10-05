3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' dominant win over Jets in Week 5

Cowboys Country

Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Dallas Cowboys' dominant win over the New York Jets in Week 5.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy runs with the ball as New York Jets safety Andre Cisco. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys took care of business in Week 5 with their impressive 37-22 victory over the New York Jets.

This game was over before the teams went into the locker room for halftime. It was the performance the Cowboys needed against an opponent that had no business being in a game with them.

So, how did the Cowboys get the win at MetLife Stadium with so many injuries? Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Week 5 win.

Pass Rush

The Cowboys' pass rush came alive in Week 5. In just the first half, the Cowboys had three sacks, and two of those came from James Houston, who is finding comfort in his new home with the franchise.

The team would finish the game with five sacks.

Next Man Up

The Cowboys were without CeeDee Lamb and KaVontae Turpin in Week 5. That meant someone would need to step up in their absence.

Second-year wide receiver Ryan Flournoy did not let his moment go to waste. Flournoy had over 100 yards receiving in the first half, proving that he has earned more time on the field when Lamb and Turpin return.

Lights Out

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Dak Prescott continued his impressive 2025 season with another great performance against the Jets.

The Cowboys were without three starters on the offensive line, yet that didn't stop Prescott from having another efficient performance that saw the team have nearly 300 yards of offense in just the first half.

Prescott would finish the game with four touchdown passes and 237 yards passing

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts with wide receiver George Pickens after throwing a touchdown pass. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

