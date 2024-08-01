Cowboys OC optimistic about Trey Lance's progress despite growing pains
Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer offered a candid assessment of quarterback Trey Lance's development during training camp.
While acknowledging Lance's ongoing learning curve and occasional mistakes, Schottenheimer emphasized the young quarterback's competitive drive, consistent improvement, and eagerness to be coached.
"What I see is a guy that's going out each day and he's competing at the highest level," Schottenheimer said. "Is he making mistakes? Of course he is. But I see improvement every day."
"Trey has never done some of this stuff, "Schottenheimer added. "So what I see is when his footwork speeds up and the ball comes out on time, he’s getting it, he’s starting to figure it out."
Schottenheimer highlighted Lance's footwork as a particular area of focus, noting that the quarterback is still adapting to some of the intricacies of the Cowboys' offensive system. However, the offensive coordinator has seen positive signs when Lance's footwork "speeds up" and the ball comes out on time.
One of the most encouraging aspects of Lance's development, according to Schottenheimer, is his insatiable appetite for coaching.
"You cannot coach him hard enough," Schottenheimer said. "He just wants Scotty [Scott Tolzien] to coach him on every play, Mike [McCarthy] to coach him on every play, me to coach him on every play."
Lance's willingness to learn extends to his relationship with veteran quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush. Schottenheimer praised Lance for leaning on his more experienced teammates for guidance and support as he navigates the complexities of the Cowboys' offense.
Overall, Schottenheimer believes that Lance has had more good days than bad days in training camp. While there have been mistakes, particularly in terms of ball security, the offensive coordinator is optimistic about Lance's potential for continued growth.
"We have to take care of the football better as a unit," Schottenheimer acknowledged. "But I see a player that as he continues to get reps and continues to grow, you're gonna see a guy that's beginning to figure it out. The timing and rhythm of our passing game is probably the biggest stride that he is currently trying to make."
