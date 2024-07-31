Trey Lance training camp struggles continue with two brutal INTs
Trey Lance is being given every opportunity to win the Dallas Cowboys QB2 job, but he has struggled to separate himself from Cooper Rush early in training camp.
Through the first few days of practice, Lance struggled in drills with multiple interceptions and hesitation to go deep, and those struggles have continued into the early days of padded practice in Oxnard.
On Wednesday, Day 2 in pads for the Cowboys, Lance was picked off multiple times again, including two brutal interceptions that are making the rounds on social media.
MORE: Trey Lance gets concerning review after slow start to training camp
In the first video, Lance fails to see UFL standout Willie Harvey Jr., who was lurking in the middle of the field with his eyes locked into the backfield.
Harvey drifted into the passing lane and came away with an easy pick.
A few plays later, Lance threw the ball directly to safety Markquese Bell.
MORE: Video shows Trey Lance's rocky start to Cowboys training camp
Again, the defender had his eyes locked on Lance and was directly in the passing lane.
While you never want to see brutal interceptions, at least it's just practice. And for Lance, he still has less than one year as a Dallas Cowboy under his belt.
Now, if the interceptions continue into the preseason in live game action, there will be obvious reason for concern.
But for now, let's pump the brakes on ringing the alarm bells.
