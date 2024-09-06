Cowboys vs Browns, NFL Week 1: Start time, live stream, TV channel
Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season is finally here. The Dallas Cowboys look to rebound from another early playoff exit and they begin their new season on the road. Their first opponent is the Cleveland Browns, who were also bounced in Round 1 after going 11-6 last season.
Cleveland has been dealing with a myriad of injuries and despite being without Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb for most of the year, they still found plenty of success in 2023.
Those injury concerns have carried over to the 2024 campaign as they're still without Chubb. They're also dealing with injuries at offensive tackle with left tackle Jedrick Wills uncertain for Week 1. If he were to miss the game, Micah Parsons could be in for a huge afternoon.
Dallas is dealing with their own injury concerns as well with DaRon Bland beginning the season on the IR. His absence means Trevon Diggs, who is coming back from a torn ACL, will have to lean on Jourdan Lewis and rookie Caelen Carson. That could be a challenge against Amari Cooper, who the Cowboys know can make life hard on any defensive back.
Whoever can handle the adversity and pull off a win will have a great chance of catching some early momentum.
With all that being said, here's all the information needed to catch the action.
Cowboys vs. Browns, NFL Week 1: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024
Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Cleveland, OH
Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
TV Info: FOX
Live Stream: Stream 1 | Stream 2
Betting Odds: Browns -1.0 | O/U: 43.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
However you watch, make sure you tune in as the Cowboys kick things off against the Browns this weekend.
