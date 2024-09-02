NFL analyst wants Cowboys to sign ball hawk with off-field concerns
The Dallas Cowboys play their first game of the 2024 season in less than one week. When they do take the field against the Cleveland Browns, they'll do so without one of their biggest stars.
Third-year cornerback DaRon Bland is out for at least the first four weeks due to a foot injury.
With him sidelined, rookie Caelen Carson will get more work alongside Trevon Diggs and Jourdan Lewis. One analyst isn't sure that will be enough and says the Cowboys should go after free agent Xavien Howard.
Matt Holden of Bleacher Report is working on a scouting series and despite having cornerback as just the fifth greatest weakness on the team, he believes they need to do something to replace Bland. While he admits Howard's pending legal issues could be a problem, he adds that the ball hawk could be their best option at this point.
"Howard's legal issues could be a hurdle for any team looking to pick him up. However, on the field, the eight-year veteran's 39 career interceptions and 95 passes defended could be the best replacement possible for Bland at this stage." - Holden, Bleacher Report
Howard was released by the Dolphins on March 13, and designated a post-June 1 cut. He was accused of sending explicit photos this offseason in a distirbing case which might be why no team has shown interest.
Dallas likely has no intentions of making any moves but they could be encouraged to revisit such an idea if their current secondary struggles against Amari Cooper and the Browns.
