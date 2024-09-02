Micah Parsons set to explode in Week 1 as Cowboys face banged-up Browns
Micah Parsons has been a one-man wrecking crew ever since the Dallas Cowboys selected him at No. 12 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Penn State product has never recorded fewer than 13 sacks in a season and has 40.5 entering year four. He's poised for another huge campaign which should get off to a hot start against the Cleveland Browns who are having issues with health on the offensive line.
Cleveland was hopeful their starting left tackle, Jedrick Wills, Jr., would be back by Week 1 but he has yet to return to practice following an MCL injury suffered in 2023. If he's forced to miss Week 1, the Browns are expected to turn to veteran Jack Conklin, who is also returning from an injury. He also hasn't played on the left side since 2017.
Conklin is a stellar right tackle who signed a four-year, $60 million extension in December of 2022. He then suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Week 1 of the 2023 season and has been working his way back.
While he was out, Dawand Jones proved to be a capable starter and there were rumors he could force Conklin to the bench.
While no one should ever root for an injury, it's still a huge part of the game. Dallas knows this as they'll be without DaRon Bland. We can expect Cleveland to test the secondary often without Bland just as Dallas should send Parsons full speed at Conklin.
The veteran tackle is known for his strength so he's not likely to be overpowered by Parsons. However, his surgically repaired knee and lack of comfort on the left side should lead to an explosive day from Parsons.
