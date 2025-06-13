Cowboys' Cooper Beebe impresses HC with improved confidence in Year 2
The Dallas Cowboys landed one of the biggest steals in the 2024 NFL draft when they selected Cooper Beebe at No. 73 overall.
One of the best guards in the class, the Cowboys had faith that Beebe could move to the center position, which was recently vacated by Tyler Biadasz. They were quickly proven right as Beebe started 16 games and was graded as a top 15 center by PFF.
Heading into year two, even more is expected from Beebe, who is growing in confidence, according to Brian Schottenheimer. The first-year head coach worked with Beebe during 2024 while serving as the offensive coordinator and says, "he was incredible last year for having never played the position."
Schottenheimer said his improved confidence is on full display this offseason, saying he has command of the line. Schottenheimer said that change has been "really cool to see," and explained how Beebe is even willing to challenge Dak Prescott if he needs to, which he didn't do as a rookie.
Schottenheimer added that he's a "huge, huge Cooper Beebe fan," while also saying the center position is far more important than most people realize.
He added that the center touches the ball on every play, making it tough on teams that don't have the right one. As for Beebe, Coach Schotty says "he's definitely the right one."
