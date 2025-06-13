Cowboys Country

Cowboys' Cooper Beebe impresses HC with improved confidence in Year 2

Cooper Beebe made the move from guard to center during his rookie season in the NFL and played well. Heading into year two, Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer is impressed with Beebe's improved confidence.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe signals at the line against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe signals at the line against the New York Giants. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys landed one of the biggest steals in the 2024 NFL draft when they selected Cooper Beebe at No. 73 overall.

One of the best guards in the class, the Cowboys had faith that Beebe could move to the center position, which was recently vacated by Tyler Biadasz. They were quickly proven right as Beebe started 16 games and was graded as a top 15 center by PFF.

MORE: 3 biggest winners from Dallas Cowboys mandatory minicamp

Heading into year two, even more is expected from Beebe, who is growing in confidence, according to Brian Schottenheimer. The first-year head coach worked with Beebe during 2024 while serving as the offensive coordinator and says, "he was incredible last year for having never played the position."

Schottenheimer said his improved confidence is on full display this offseason, saying he has command of the line. Schottenheimer said that change has been "really cool to see," and explained how Beebe is even willing to challenge Dak Prescott if he needs to, which he didn't do as a rookie.

Schottenheimer added that he's a "huge, huge Cooper Beebe fan," while also saying the center position is far more important than most people realize.

He added that the center touches the ball on every play, making it tough on teams that don't have the right one. As for Beebe, Coach Schotty says "he's definitely the right one."

Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe blocks Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Oren Burks at Lincoln Financial Field.
Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe blocks Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Oren Burks at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Micah Parsons returns to Cowboys practice field at minicamp with welcomed twist

Cowboys 'near-perfect' offseason ranks among top in the NFL

CeeDee Lamb vs George Pickens comparison is closer than fans may think

Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys Netflix documentary series gets official release date

PHOTOS: Meet Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Charly Barby

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News