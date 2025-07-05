Cowboys could cut former Packers defender before training camp
The Dallas Cowboys definitely needed to bring in some extra cornerback depth this season thanks to Trevon Diggs' inability to stay healthy, and one of their moves was signing former Green Bay Packers corner Robert Rochell.
Rochell isn't a household name even for Packers fans, as he amassed a grand total of six tackles in two seasons with Green Bay. So perhaps not surprisingly, Ryan Heckman of The Landry Hat has labeled the 27-year-old a cut candidate before training camp.
"If you know any Packer fans, they aren't exactly happy with the current cornerback room. But, even Rochell wasn't good enough to cut it in a situation of dire need at the position," Heckman wrote. "Over his last two seasons with the Packers, Rochell played all of ... wait for it ... one defensive snap. ... For the Cowboys, who have some injury concerns right now, they're going to have to do better than Rochell. He isn't going to last too long, and the coming weeks will prove it."
Rochell mostly played on special teams in Green Bay, and he didn't really make much of an impact in that area, either.
The Central Arkansas product was originally selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and spent a couple of seasons with the Rams, making five starts during his rookie campaign. However, Rochell never materialized in Los Angeles.
It seems pretty clear that Rochell is not a realistic cornerback option for the Cowboys; not even in a depth role. In spite of the injuries Dallas is dealing with at the position, it's definitely best that the club finds an answer elsewhere.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys' 2026 NFL mock draft projection lands stud SEC pass rusher
Cowboys' most pressing concern identified, and it's not running back
Cowboys urged to trade former second-round pick after AFC blockbuster
Dallas Cowboys get unflattering comparison to broken down luxury car
PHOTOS: KayDianna Garza, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc