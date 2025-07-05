Cowboys Country

Cowboys could cut former Packers defender before training camp

The Dallas Cowboys could release this former Green Bay Packers defender prior to training camp.

Sep 29, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Robert Rochell (22) during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys definitely needed to bring in some extra cornerback depth this season thanks to Trevon Diggs' inability to stay healthy, and one of their moves was signing former Green Bay Packers corner Robert Rochell.

Rochell isn't a household name even for Packers fans, as he amassed a grand total of six tackles in two seasons with Green Bay. So perhaps not surprisingly, Ryan Heckman of The Landry Hat has labeled the 27-year-old a cut candidate before training camp.

"If you know any Packer fans, they aren't exactly happy with the current cornerback room. But, even Rochell wasn't good enough to cut it in a situation of dire need at the position," Heckman wrote. "Over his last two seasons with the Packers, Rochell played all of ... wait for it ... one defensive snap. ... For the Cowboys, who have some injury concerns right now, they're going to have to do better than Rochell. He isn't going to last too long, and the coming weeks will prove it."

Rochell mostly played on special teams in Green Bay, and he didn't really make much of an impact in that area, either.

The Central Arkansas product was originally selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and spent a couple of seasons with the Rams, making five starts during his rookie campaign. However, Rochell never materialized in Los Angeles.

It seems pretty clear that Rochell is not a realistic cornerback option for the Cowboys; not even in a depth role. In spite of the injuries Dallas is dealing with at the position, it's definitely best that the club finds an answer elsewhere.

Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Robert Rochell (22) before action against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

